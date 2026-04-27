Tanzania: Academicians Chart Path to Dira 2050

Dodoma — FOR the country to achieve the ambitious goals of the Tanzania Development Vision 2050, there must be a fundamental shift from disjointed research efforts to a cohesive and commercialised innovation ecosystem, a latest study suggests.

Presenting the findings in Dodoma yesterday, from a study titled "From Research to Revenue: A Policy Framework for Innovation, Incubation and Commercialisation in Tanzania under the Tanzania Development Vision 2050," the Tanzania Higher Learning Institutions Trade Union (THTU) National Chairperson, Dr Paul Loisulie, said a structured national capacity-building strategy is essential to operationalise Dira 2050.

According to the THTU boss, inadequate cooperation among government, business and academia limits the effectiveness of research in meeting market demands and national priorities.

"Strengthening these connections through partnerships and the 'triple helix' approach is essential for creating a demanddriven research environment. Improved collaboration will enhance the relevance and scientific soundness of research outputs, increasing their impact and potential for commercialisation," he said, referring to the study.

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He noted that the findings identify critical systemic gaps, including policy challenges, weak institutional coordination, underfunding and disconnect between academia, government and industry, which currently hinder the translation of research into tangible socioeconomic benefits.

He added that establishing a clear national researchto-commercialisation pipeline, strengthening governance and funding and embedding innovation support systems within universities and industry would help reduce innovation failure and ensure continuity from ideation to market entry.

If the study's recommendations are implemented, he said, Tanzania will be well-positioned to harness research and innovation as key drivers of job creation, industrial growth and sustainable development, laying a solid foundation for achieving the socio-economic transformation envisioned under the Tanzania Development Vision 2050.

Regarding tax system reforms, broadening the revenue base and leveraging the digital economy to drive growth, THTU emphasised the need to implement a Digital Services Tax (DST) based on user-generated revenue.

The chairperson also advised the Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) to introduce a simplified tax system that would enable such companies to register and pay taxes digitally. He proposed a tax rate of 2 to 3 per cent on revenues generated from digital services offered within Tanzania.

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"Vision 2050 emphasises an inclusive economy. To formalise millions of small-scale traders without coercion, it is essential to leverage financial technology (fintech). The government should establish a 'Micro-Tax Identity' system, where the National Identification Number (NIDA) serves as a tax account. Every business transaction conducted via mobile platforms (such as Lipa number/ QR) would attract a very small presumptive tax," he said.

To ensure effective implementation of Vision 2050, the chairperson said THTU also recommends strengthening legal frameworks, including the drafting of a new constitution.

According to Dr Loisulie, a new constitution would be a key pillar in achieving the National Development Vision 2050, particularly in promoting good governance and justice.

"Through this process, many identified legal challenges will be addressed by establishing strong constitutional foundations that uphold accountability, equality before the law and an appropriate separation of powers," he explained.

According to Dira 2050, in the next 25 years, Tanzania aims to attain upper-middleincome country status, with a Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of approximately one trillion US dollars and an average per capita income of 7,000 US dollars per year.

To achieve these targets, Tanzania must increase its economic growth rate from the current average of 5-6 per cent to at least 7-8 per cent per year over the next three decades.