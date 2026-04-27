East Africa: EAC Fine-Tunes the East Africanism for Regional Cohesion, Integration, Unity

Arusha — THE East African Community (EAC) citizens have been urged to increasingly identify themselves as East Africans rather than primarily along national lines, a move seen as key to strengthening regional cohesion, integration and unity.

The call comes alongside a renewed emphasis by the bloc's top leadership on the importance of deepening regional cooperation, enhancing collective security and unlocking broader economic and social opportunities for people across the region.

Speaking during a leadership handover ceremony held at the EAC Headquarters in Arusha, the newly appointed Secretary General, Ambassador Stephen Mbundi, said a shared East African identity is a critical pillar in achieving the Community's vision.

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The event marked the official transfer of office from the outgoing Secretary General, Veronica Nduva, and was attended by staff of the institution and development partners, including the German Development Agency (GIZ).

Ambassador Mbundi noted that embracing a common EAC identity would help break mental and economic barriers, thereby stimulating trade, employment and investment opportunities.

"We must promote our regional identity above individual national interests. Our unity is our strength, and our cooperation is the foundation of EAC's success," .

He also pledged to work closely with staff of the Community to ensure that set goals are achieved for the benefit of all East Africans.

For her part, Ms Nduva congratulated her successor and called on staff to extend full support to him in order to sustain the gains already made. She stressed that effective leadership requires transparency, discipline and a willingness to listen in addressing political, economic and social issues.

"Leadership is a responsibility. It means guiding people through both good and challenging times, and serving as a bridge for collaboration among Partner States and development partners. Build on what has been achieved and uphold the Community's vision through action