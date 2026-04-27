Tanzania: Tfra Shifts Farmers' Focus to Fertiliser Quality

Kilimanjaro — FARMERS have been urged to stop memorising fertiliser brand names and instead focus on the nutrients that determine crop growth and higher yields.

The advice was given recently by the Tanzania Fertiliser Regulatory Authority (TFRA) Northern Zone Quality Control Officer and Inspector, Mr Albert Mwaulambo, during a press briefing on the distribution of subsidised fertilisers in Kilimanjaro Region.

"Many farmers concentrate on the type or brand of fertiliser they use without understanding that what matters most is the nutrient content. This has created the perception that fertilisers are unavailable whenever farmers fail to find their preferred brand," he said.

He explained that the fertiliser currently in high demand is that used for plant growth, particularly products containing nitrogen as a key nutrient.

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"When a farmer does not find the brand, they are used to, they may hesitate to buy another available product even if it contains the same nitrogen nutrient," he said.

Mr Mwaulambo noted that such decisions send the wrong message that fertilisers for crop growth are unavailable in the market, when in reality only a preferred brand may be out of stock.

He urged farmers to change the habit of relying on brand names and instead understand the essential nutrients required for crop production, regardless of the fertiliser's commercial name.

Meanwhile, TFRA Northern Zone Manager, Mr Gothard Liampawe, said the authority had facilitated the distribution of 2,200 tonnes of fertiliser in various parts of Kilimanjaro Region between April 7 and April 19, 2026, through close supervision, logistics management and monitoring.

"This distribution has been carried out by subsidised fertiliser agents together with cooperative institutions in Kilimanjaro Region. The exercise is progressing well," he said.

He added that the authority had also facilitated the transportation of 70 tonnes of subsidised fertilizer to Manyara Region, including Mang'ola in Karatu District, an area well known for onion farming.

He said the consignment forms part of 200 tonnes allocated for distribution in Manyara Region.

Mr Liampawe reiterated that one of TFRA's key objectives is to ensure product quality, sustainability and transparency in the supply of subsidised fertilisers to farmers through appointed agents working in collaboration with cooperative societies.