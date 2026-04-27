Tanzania: KCMC's Laboratory Week Boosts Awareness On Safe Drug Use

Kilimanjaro — THE Kilimanjaro Christian Medical Centre Zonal Referral Hospital (KCMC ZRH) has marked Laboratory Week for the first time, using the occasion to provide a range of health services to the public and highlight the critical role of laboratory professionals in patient care.

Speaking during the event, themed Lab Story: To Infinity and Beyond for Our Patients, Acting KCMC Executive Director, Dr Sarah Urasa, said the week-long celebrations align with the International Medical Laboratory Professionals Week, observed every April worldwide.

"The Laboratory Week we are celebrating for the first time at KCMC aims to recognise the invaluable contribution of laboratory professionals while also strengthening scientific skills," she said.

She added that the celebrations gave members of the public an opportunity to learn more about the important work carried out by laboratory professionals and pathologists in ensuring accurate diagnosis.

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Dr Urasa said the programme also featured several key activities, including public health education sessions and medical checkups.

"As part of the celebrations, members of the public also received education on the dangers of using medicinal drugs and prescription medications without professional consultation," she added.

Dr Sarah Urasa added: "We are currently living in a time where some people who feel unwell go directly to pharmacies to request and take antibiotics without proper diagnosis and without knowing whether the medicine is appropriate for the condition they believe they have."

She warned that such practices are highly dangerous, as self-medication can lead to incorrect dosages and serious health risks, including severe allergic reactions and harmful drug interactions.

She further emphasised the importance of adhering to prescribed treatment, including completing full medication doses as directed by health professionals, noting that failure to do so may hinder recovery and worsen health conditions.

Dr Urasa said the celebrations also come at a time when health institutions under the Good Samaritan Foundation (GSF) have joined forces to strengthen laboratory services.

"GSF's KCMC ZRH, the Kilimanjaro Clinical Research Institute (KCRI) and KCMC University have collaborated to establish an integrated laboratory system aimed at improving efficiency in laboratory services," she said.

On her part, KCMC researcher and Director of Laboratory Services, Professor Irene Kiwelu, said the services offered during the week-long celebrations, which concluded over the weekend, included screening for hepatitis, malaria, kidney disease and HIV, among others and were provided free of charge.