Rwanda Overcome Vanuatu in Narrow Women's Challenge Trophy Win

27 April 2026
The New Times (Kigali)
By Brice Dievan Ikapi

Rwanda survived a late scare to defeat Vanuatu by three runs in a Matchday 5 clash at Gahanga Oval B in Kigali. This marked the start of the second round of the Tournament

The tightly contested encounter ended in favour of the hosts, who maintained second place and kept their hopes of finishing top of the table alive.

After winning the toss and electing to bat, Rwanda suffered an early setback with the dismissal of Gisele Ishimwe in the fourth over for just two runs.

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However, Merveille Uwase stepped up with a Player of the Match performance, scoring a brilliant 60 off 43 balls, including seven boundaries, to anchor Rwanda's innings.

"I just try to do my job when it matters most. But the win isn't solely about me, it's about teamwork," Uwase said in a post-match interview.

She was well supported by Alice Ikuzwe, who contributed 35 off 35 balls, while youngster Fanny Utagushimaninde added 17 off 21 deliveries, helping Rwanda post a competitive total of 133 before the innings break.

In reply, Vanuatu made a mixed start, with opener Susan Stephen scoring a quick 11 before being dismissed in the fourth over. Her departure left the visitors under pressure.

Valenta Langiatu then rose to the occasion, leading a spirited fightback. She combined with Rachel Andrew in a crucial partnership that yielded more than 50 runs before Andrew fell in the 15th over.

Langiatu remained unbeaten on an impressive 71 off 63 balls, hitting five fours and two sixes, but her efforts were not enough as Vanuatu fell just short, finishing on 130/3.

The win saw Rwanda stay in second place with 6 points, two behind the United States who dominated Nepal by 7 wickets. The win, their fourth in five games, kept them at the top of the standings ahead of Monday's clash against Vanuatu.

Meanwhile Rwanda will face Italy in the morning fixture on Monday, at 9:00AM at Gahanga Main Oval.

Read the original article on New Times.

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