Africa: Shelter Group Africa Honours Genocide Victims, Supports Survivors With Home Renovations

Shelter Group Africa has joined the nation and the international community for the 32nd annual commemoration of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, through remembrance activities and targeted support to survivors.

As part of the commemoration, Shelter Group Africa conducted a visit to the Kigali Genocide Memorial in Gisozi on April 9, where staff members paid tribute to more than 250,000 victims laid to rest at the site. The visit included a guided tour aimed at strengthening reflection, learning, and collective responsibility among employees.

In line with the spirit of Kwibuka to Remember, Unite, and Renew - as the commemoration theme - Shelter Group Africa in partnership with AVEGA Agahozo, conducted home visits to Genocide survivors in Huye District as part of ongoing efforts to support and uplift affected communities.

On April 24, the company participated in a community engagement initiative in Huye District, contributing to the renovation of homes for AVEGA members and providing livelihood and social support aimed at fostering long-term resilience.

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Leadership's commitment to responsible remembrance and long-term impact

Ibrahim Chehab, General Manager of Shelter Group Africa said the commemoration serves as a reminder of both responsibility and action.

"Kwibuka is not only about remembering, it is about standing with survivors and actively contributing to a future built on unity and dignity. At Shelter Group Africa, we believe remembrance must be accompanied by meaningful action that supports communities and strengthens resilience," Chehab stated.

These initiatives are part of Shelter Group Africa's ongoing corporate social responsibility efforts, which focus on meaningful community impact and long-term support for vulnerable groups.

As Rwanda continues to remember, Shelter Group Africa reaffirms its commitment to the values of remembrance, unity, and renewal, ensuring that the lessons of the past continue to shape a stronger, more compassionate future.