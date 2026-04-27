Rwanda: Nsengiyumva, Ingabire Win 2026 Race to Remember in Rusizi

Java Innovotec rider Shemu Nsengiyumva and Benediction Club's Diane Ingabire claimed top honours in the men's and women's elite/U23 categories, respectively, at the 2026 Race to Remember, which concluded in Rusizi District on Sunday.

The two-day event was organised by the Rwanda Cycling Federation (FERWACY) in partnership with the Rwanda National Olympic and Sports Committee (RNOSC) to honour victims of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

A total of 78 riders took part in Stage One. Men's elite and U23 cyclists covered 119km from Karongi to Rusizi, while women (elite and U23) raced 90km from Nyamasheke. Junior riders competed over 32km from Buhinga to Rusizi. The final stage featured a circuit race in Rusizi for all categories.

Representing Java Innovotec, Nsengiyumva--who had already won Stage One--completed eight laps in 1 hour, 29 minutes, and 30 seconds to secure the men's elite/U23 title. He finished 3 minutes and 23 seconds ahead of Eric Nkundabera (Les Amis Sportif), with teammate Patrick Byukusenge taking third place.

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In the women's elite/U23 category, Ingabire also completed a dominant performance after winning Stage One. She clocked 1 hour, 10 minutes, and 57 seconds over five laps, finishing 2 minutes and 3 seconds ahead of Charlotte Iragena (Ndabaga Women Cycling Team), while Mariathe Byukusenge placed third.

In the junior boys' category, Jackson Nkurikiyinka of Benediction Cycling Team claimed victory after completing six laps in 1 hour, 11 minutes, and 11 seconds. He was followed by Ganza Fagasani (Kayonza Cycling Team) and Pacific Byusa (Les Amis Sportif), who finished at the same time.

In the junior girls' race, Yvonne Masengesho of Ndabaga Women Cycling Team took top honours after clocking 40 minutes and 36 seconds over three laps. Emelyne Kanyange (Bugesera Cycling Club) finished second, just four seconds behind, while Donatha Akimana (Ngarama Women Cycling Team) came third.