Namibia: Volleyball Round 2 Delivers Drama At Ondangwa

Intensity and drama defined Round 2 of the MTC Volleyball National League, played at the Ondangwa Tennis Courts on Saturday, as teams began asserting themselves early in the season.

In the women's division, Blaze Access Volleyball Club headlined the action with a hard-fought 3-2 victory over NDF Phoenix in a five-set thriller. The result capped off a strong outing for Blaze, who had earlier secured a straight-sets win over Afrocat SC Ladies.

Blaze Access coach Henk Broner says the win was hard-fought built on team spirit.

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"It was a nail-biting win. We got it by the skin of our teeth. Credit to the fighting spirit of the team; they were not really favourites, but the girls never gave up," he says.

Defending champions Revivals Volleyball Club also made a statement with a 3-1 victory over NDF Phoenix, showing composure after their opening round defeat to Nampol, their first since the league's inception.

Revivals captain Nokokure Kambatuku says the team is focused on bouncing back.

"It was a heavy loss, let's not lie. To be undefeated for two years and then lose in the first round is a lot, but we are doing our best to bounce back and give this season our best," she says.

Unam Queens continued their dominant run with a 3-0 win over Kudos Sports Club, while NamPol Volleyball Club cruised to a 3-0 victory against Six Stars Volleyball Club.

In the men's division, NamPower Volleyball Club, NamPol Volleyball Club, NDF Raptors and defending champions Namibian Correctional Service all recorded solid 3-1 victories.

NDF Raptors were particularly impressive in their win over Brutal Back Volleyball Club, recovering after a slow start to take control of the match.

Raptors captain Daniel Sindano says adapting to conditions and improving their passing made the difference.

"The game was a bit tough. Playing outside is always a problem for us because we train indoors, but we picked up in the second set and gave all our energy to win," he says.

Despite the loss, Brutal Back showed promise, especially after taking the opening set.

Coach Brian Mpote says his side lacked leadership in key moments.

"We played very well, but we lacked a leader on the court. I think that's what contributed to the loss," he says.

Defending champions Namibian Correctional Service saw off Calvary Eagles Sports Club 3-1 in a controlled performance, although their opponents showed resilience throughout the contest.

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Calvary Eagles captain Heiki Hamunyera says his side showed improvement despite the defeat.

"We came into this game more prepared. It wasn't a walk in the park for them and we showed that we can compete, but we'll go back to the drawing board," he says.

The day, however, ended in controversy as the match between Unam Hard Hitters and Afrocat SC-C was halted due to a dispute over visibility conditions.

Afrocat SC raised concerns over poor lighting, arguing their players could not properly track the ball. League officials maintained that conditions were playable.

After deliberations, Afrocat SC-C forfeited the match, handing Unam the victory, a result later confirmed by the Namibia Volleyball Federation.

The next round of matches is scheduled to take place at Katima Mulilo on 20 to 23 May.