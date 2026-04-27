Namibia: Oshakati Experiences Power Outage Again

27 April 2026
The Namibian (Windhoek)

Residents and businesses at Oshakati have been without electricity since around 07h00 on Monday, following a reported technical fault affecting power supply to the town.

Oshakati Premier Electric informed customers via a text message at 08h53 that the Namibia Power Corporation was experiencing a technical problem at the Omatando Substation, located behind Ongwediva, and that technicians were attending to the issue.

"Electrical supply will be restored as soon as possible," Oshakati Premier Electric said. However, by 12h50 the electricity had not been restored.

This marks the second prolonged power outage at Oshakati this month.

Two weeks ago, the town experienced a power cut that lasted 30 hours.

In that incident, Oshakati Premier Electric attributed the outage to "equipment failure."

Read the original article on Namibian.

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