Malawi: Civil Marriages Surge in Blantyre As Couples Opt for Simpler, Affordable Weddings

The number of couples opting for civil marriages at the District Commissioner's (DC) office in Blantyre has sharply increased, rising from just three per month to about 25, authorities have confirmed.

Officials say the surge is largely driven by the simplicity, affordability, and speed of the process, making it an attractive option for many couples.

Blantyre District Council spokesperson, Kondwani Chisi, told Zodiak Online that civil marriages conducted at the DC's office are legally recognised, less costly, and far less complicated compared to traditional or church weddings.

"This type of marriage is straightforward, affordable, and fully recognised by law. That is why more people are now choosing it," said Chisi.

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He explained that Malawian citizens are required to pay K30,000 to formalise their marriage, while foreign nationals pay K150,000.

Chisi further noted that the council follows a legal procedure that includes issuing a 21-day public notice before the marriage is conducted. This period allows anyone with valid objections to come forward before the union is officially sealed.

"The 21-day notice is important because it ensures transparency and gives room for any concerns or objections to be raised before the marriage takes place," he added.

The growing preference for civil marriages reflects changing attitudes among couples, many of whom are now prioritising convenience and cost over elaborate wedding ceremonies.