Somalia: UN Humanitarian Chief Arrives in Somalia for High-Level Aid Talks

Mogadishu — United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Tom Fletcher arrived in Mogadishu on Monday to begin a high-level mission focused on Somalia's pressing humanitarian needs and long-term aid financing.

Fletcher was received at Aden Adde International Airport by Somalia's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hassan Mohamed Ali, alongside Mahamuud Maallin Abdulle, the Commissioner of the Somali Disaster Management Agency (SoDMA).

The visit comes at a critical juncture as the Horn of Africa nation continues to grapple with climate-induced shocks and internal displacement. According to government officials, Fletcher's mission aims to strengthen strategic cooperation between the UN and Mogadishu, with a specific focus on scaling up international investment in humanitarian recovery.

"The delegation will participate in a series of dialogues regarding the existing humanitarian requirements in the country, the modernization of aid delivery, and sustainable funding models," a government spokesperson said following the arrival.

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Fletcher is scheduled to remain in Somalia until May 1. His itinerary includes a planned field visit to the city of Baidoa, a major hub for displaced populations in the South West State, where he is expected to conduct a first-hand assessment of the local humanitarian situation and meet with regional authorities.

The UN official's visit underscores the ongoing international effort to stabilize Somalia, where millions remain dependent on emergency assistance despite incremental improvements in security and state-building.