Somalia: Senior Somali Presidential Adviser Resigns Amid Political Tensions

Mogadishu, April 27 — A senior adviser to Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud announced his resignation on Sunday, citing growing political disputes and challenges that he said could threaten the country's stability and security.

Abdullahi Mohamed Noor, who served as a senior adviser at the Presidency, said in a statement posted on Facebook that he had formally stepped down from his position.

"Today I resigned from my post as senior adviser to the President of the Federal Republic of Somalia," he wrote, adding that his decision was linked to political obstacles and deadlock facing the country.

He said he would soon share his views with the public on possible solutions to the ongoing political disagreements.

The resignation comes less than 20 days before the current term of Somalia's federal institutions is due to end on May 15, 2026, at a time of heightened political uncertainty.

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has been facing mounting political pressure over disputes surrounding the country's electoral process and the transition period ahead.

Political sources say Somalia's situation remains highly sensitive, with the coming weeks expected to be decisive in shaping the country's political direction and security outlook.