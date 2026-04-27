Somalia's Path Forward - Four Interlocking Issues

analysis

Somalia is currently at a pivotal juncture, and it is imperative to reach an agreement prior to the elections.

Dr. Ahmed M. Guntane BinBrak has articulated four key points that may offer a resolution to the political challenges in Somalia and facilitate the overcoming of the current political deadlock among the nation's leaders and politicians.

There is no single "silver bullet" for Somalia. Based on the situation in early 2026, most Somali actors and outside observers point to four interlocking issues that must be addressed together.

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Break the electoral deadlock before May 2026

The situation: President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud's term ends in under 30 days. The government is pushing a shift from clan-based indirect voting to universal suffrage, or "one- person, one-vote," for district councils and state and national MPs. The presidency would still be chosen by parliament. Puntland, Jubaland, and opposition groups are concerned about the pace, term extensions, and centralization of power. A five-year mandate extension in the new constitution is especially controversial.

Proposed solutions:

Reach a pre-election framework agreement: Mogadishu, federal member states, and the opposition agree on the electoral model before May 15, even if it means delaying polls.

Compromise on the voting system: Use an indirect system for 2026 with transparency reforms, and postpone full universal suffrage and contentious constitutional changes until after elections.

Hold an inclusive summit: AU, UN, and EU act as guarantors for talks that include the Council of Presidential Candidates and civil society, not only previous signatories.

Resolve the federalism dispute

The situation: Core disagreements remain on Articles 49, 50, and 54 of the provisional constitution regarding powers between Mogadishu and member states. Puntland and Jubaland have suspended cooperation with Mogadishu. Federal troops moved into Southwest State in March 2026, raising escalation risks.

Proposed solutions:

Sustain FGS-FMS talks: Revise the Somalia-EU roadmap to focus on political barriers, with dedicated Puntland-FGS dialogue on federalism.

Start with local elections: Build multiparty practice at the local level before national votes. De-escalate military deployments: Avoid using SNA and Danab forces in inter-state

disputes. The Speaker of Southwest State warned that deploying 1,000 SNA troops risks wider conflict.

Security and Al-Shabaab

The situation: Al-Shabaab regained territory south of Mogadishu in 2025. Combined drought and fighting left 4.4 million people in need of urgent food aid in late 2025. The U.S. paused Danab funding in June 2025 over corruption concerns but resumed some training by August.

Common elements of proposals:

Security sector reform and support: Fast-track AUSSOM funding for 2025-2026 and revamp Common Security and Defence Policy missions to fill capability gaps.

Prevent political misuse of counter-terror forces: Danab and Gorgor units trained to fight Al- Shabaab should not be used in political disputes.

Protect humanitarian access: Keep security operations separate from drought relief efforts.

Constitutional and legal groundwork

The situation: Rift Valley Institute analysis shows key legislation is still missing: electoral model law, citizenship, civil registration, constitutional court, anti-corruption, and campaign finance. Without it, a multiparty transition in 2026 remains unlikely.

Proposed solution: Finalise the provisional constitution and pass the missing laws. Avoid rushing amendments that lack broad consensus and could undermine unity.

Where analysts converge:

Political deal first, elections second: Technical fixes fail if Puntland, Jubaland, and the

opposition boycott.

Avoid repeating 2021: Parallel elections and term extensions raise the risk of violence. Security depends on politics: Using counter-terror troops for internal power struggles weakens the fight against Al-Shabaab and erodes donor support.

Coordinate external pressure: AU, EU, and UN should conduct joint shuttle diplomacy backed by credible threats of targeted sanctions if parties derail talks.

Bottom line:

Current reporting from Crisis Group, RVI, and Villa Somalia talks points to one sequencing: reach an inclusive political agreement on the electoral model and federal powers now, hold credible elections under agreed rules, then use post-election legitimacy to complete the constitution and security reform. Skipping the deal risks parallel governments and armed clashes.

Final note

The four-month war in Mogadishu that followed the collapse of the central government began under conditions similar to today's political arena. When a large majority of parliament and the public believe the federal parliament's term has expired, no legitimate body remains to patch the missing consensus legislation. A neutral interim prime minister, working with RVI, AU, EU, and UN and trusted by all major actors, may be necessary to safeguard the country. We are at a dangerous point, but there is still hope on the horizon. I wish the best for Somalia.

Here are the organized and cleaned X (Twitter) handles, grouped by category for easier use in your professional posts or tagging.

Turkish Leadership & Entities

@RTErdogan (President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan)

@trpresidency (Presidency of Türkiye)

@MFATurkiye (Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

@aBayraktar (Alparslan Bayraktar - Energy Minister)

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@trpetrolleri (Turkish Petroleum - TPAO)

@TC_MogadisuBE (Turkish Embassy in Mogadishu)

Somali Leadership & Government

@HassanSMohamud (President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud)

@TheVillaSomalia (Presidency of Somalia)

@HamzaAbdiBarre (Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre)

@AadanMadobe (Speaker Sheikh Adan Madobe)

United States Leadership & Agencies

@realDonaldTrump (Donald J. Trump)

@SpeakerJohnson (Speaker Mike Johnson)

@susiewiles2024 (Susie Wiles)

@StateDept (U.S. Department of State)

@HouseForeignGOP (House Foreign Affairs Committee GOP)

@US2SOMALIA (U.S. Embassy in Somalia)

International Missions & Diplomatic Corps

@UAEinSomalia | @KSAmofaEN | @MOFAKuwait | @SomaliainQatar

@UKinSomalia | @ItalyinSomalia | @EU_in_Somalia | @CanHCKenya | @SwissEmbassyKE

@ChineseSomalia

International Organizations & Finance

@UNSomalia (United Nations Somalia)

@UNDPSomalia (UNDP Somalia)

@WorldBankAfrica (World Bank Africa)

@IMFAfrica (IMF Africa)

Written by: Dr. Ahmed M. Guntane BinBrak