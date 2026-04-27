Kenya: Gachagua Impeachment Designed to Avoid Scrutiny, Lawyer Muite Says

27 April 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Senior Counsel Paul Muite has intensified his attack on the impeachment of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, telling the High Court the process was deliberately rushed and pre-arranged to avoid constitutional scrutiny.

Appearing before judges at the Milimani Law Courts, Muite argued that the impeachment was engineered to be concluded before it could be properly examined for legality.

"The entire impeachment was designed to avoid scrutiny and accountability, with the intention of running the process through before it could be audited for constitutional compliance," he told the court.

Muite further questioned the conduct of the National Assembly, pointing to what he described as unusual urgency and premeditated steps in the process.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

He highlighted the late-night transmission of the Assembly's resolution to the Senate, arguing it deviated from normal parliamentary practice.

"The normal working hours are daylight hours. How is it that the National Assembly could not even wait for the next day? It was transmitted at night," he said.

The senior counsel also raised concerns over advance planning, claiming the Speaker of the National Assembly had already issued a notice convening a sitting on a Friday--before the Senate had concluded its role in the process.

"Any thinking person would wonder how the Speaker was able to anticipate the likely decision of the Senate in advance," Muite argued.

Muite told the court that the intense and fast-paced proceedings took a toll on Gachagua's health, saying he fell ill during the impeachment process.

"All of us are human beings. Illness does not come knocking. He fell ill after very stressful and strenuous proceedings," he submitted.

The court is now examining whether the impeachment met constitutional standards, with Muite urging the bench to find that due process was compromised by haste, procedural irregularities, and alleged pre-determined actions.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.