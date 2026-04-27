Kenyan Clean Cooking Firms Seek Sh5.6bn to Scale Operations

Nairobi — Five Kenyan clean cooking companies are seeking to raise Sh5.6 billion from international investors to expand their product offerings and meet rising demand for eco-friendly solutions.

The firms include BURN Manufacturing, which plans to raise Sh1.3 billion ($10 million), Ignis Innovation and Faith Engineering targeting Sh1.95 billion ($15 million) each, alongside Feion seeking Sh260 million ($2 million) and Eco Bora aiming for Sh130 million ($1 million).

The push comes amid growing adoption of clean cooking technologies in Kenya, driven by environmental concerns and the need to reduce reliance on traditional fuels such as charcoal and firewood. Increased awareness and policy support have also boosted demand for improved cookstoves and alternative energy solutions.

Kenya continues to stand out as a leading startup hub in Africa. According to Africa: The Big Deal, local startups raised Sh126 billion ($984 million) in 2025, outperforming key markets such as Egypt, South Africa and Nigeria.

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Energy-focused firms--including d.light, Sun King, M-KOPA, PowerGen and BURN--played a significant role in attracting investor capital, underlining strong interest in off-grid energy and climate-focused ventures.

However, despite the funding growth, large deals declined, with 75 Kenyan startups raising at least $100,000 in 2025--a 23 percent drop year-on-year, marking the weakest performance among Africa's top startup markets.

Kenya's continued appeal to investors has been linked to a supportive policy environment, high mobile penetration, and the increasing role of startups in solving energy access and climate challenges.