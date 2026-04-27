South Africa: Student Swaps Birthday Presents for Voter Registrations

Mpumelelo Innocent Dhladhla used WhatsApp and Facebook to ask people to send him proof of voter registration for his birthday.

About 15 people listened to the student and signed up to vote ahead of the municipal elections later this year.

A 23-year-old student from Tsakani wants voter registrations instead of birthday presents.

Mpumelelo Innocent Dhladhla asked his friends and followers to sign up to vote as a gift to him. He wants them to send him proof that they have registered.

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Dhladhla is studying politics and English. He used his WhatsApp and Facebook statuses to share his birthday wish.

He said he wanted to find new ways to get young people to vote.

He did not expect many people to listen to him. But about 15 people registered because of his post.

"People are busy so I thought they'll ignore this plea," he said.

Dhladhla said voting gives people a chance to choose the right leaders so South Africans can have better lives.

He said the idea came to him because his birthday is close to the municipal elections happening this year.

Some young people asked him to register for them, which he said was a challenge.

He believes many young people do not vote because they do not have enough information. Others think it is a waste of time.

Dhladhla is now using live videos on Facebook and TikTok to reach more people. During these videos, he talks about why voting matters and answers questions.

He said the best part of his campaign was seeing young people step up. Some people told him they plan to do the same thing for their own birthdays.

Dhladhla has voted before and says he will keep pushing people to register.

"Voting is a must for us young people, we have a duty to change this system through voting," he said.