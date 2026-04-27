Namibia: Walvis Bay Faces Water Outages Amid Infrastructure Upgrades

Residents in several parts of Walvis Bay will face temporary water supply interruptions this week as the municipality carries out infrastructure upgrades.

In a public notice issued ahead of the work, the municipality says water supply will be cut on Tuesday and Wednesday between 08h00 and 17h00.

The interruption will allow for the replacement of defective bulk flow meters at Mile 7.

On Tuesday, the affected areas will be Narraville and the Old Industrial Area.

On Wednesday, the interruption will affect Fairway, Meersig, Lagoon, Peter Mueshihange, Union Street, the state hospital, and 6th Street behind Shoprite.

The municipality says the town centre may experience low water pressure during the upgrades.

Residents have been advised to store enough water in advance and to keep taps closed during the interruption to avoid water loss or possible damage when supply is restored.

The municipality says the work forms part of efforts to upgrade water infrastructure.