Africa: Bishop of Tombura Yambio - 'Thank You, Pope Leo Xiv! the True Fruit of the Visit Will Be Seen in What We Will Become'

Tombura Yambio — From the heart of South Sudan, a nation still searching for the fullness of peace, the President of the Commission for the Promotion of Integral Human Development of the Catholic Bishops' Conference of Sudan and South Sudan (SSS-CBC), Eduardo Hiiboro Kussala, Bishop of the Diocese of Tombura-Yambio, expressed gratitude for the recently concluded visit of Pope Leo XIV to the African continent.

Bishop Hiiboro highlighted the profound impact left by the various Pontiffs who have visited Africa since the historic visit of Pope Francis from February 3 to 5, 2023 (see Fides, 27/1/2023). "His love for our land was not confined to words but revealed in a gesture that will endure in history. When he knelt and kissed the feet of our political leaders, he transformed diplomacy into prophecy. That act remains a moral summons to our nation, a call to conversion, reconciliation, and the courageous building of peace."

"In continuity with this prophetic tradition, the first foreign visit of Pope Leo XIV to Africa marks a decisive and grace-filled moment for the Church and the continent. From the moment he touched African soil in Algeria, his direction became clear. He chose to dwell on the Beatitudes of the Gospel according to Saint Matthew (5:1-12), offering them as a living roadmap for Africa and the world. "Blessed are the peacemakers, for they shall be called children of God," the prelate writes. This Gospel vision stands at the center of his message. It is both consolation and mandate. In a continent rich in faith yet marked by wounds of conflict and fragile structures, the Beatitudes offer a prophetic key for reimagining leadership, society, and the mission of the Church. Through the Beatitudes, Pope Leo XIV redefines power and success. He calls leaders to humility, nations to justice, and societies to mercy. He reminds us that peace is not the silence of weapons, but the fruit of truth, justice, and respect for human dignity. Our journey toward peace remains fragile. Yet our Church is vibrant, growing, and filled with young people whose faith is a sign of hope. We continue to pray for unity, healing, responsible leadership, and opportunities for our youth."

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"The voice of the Popes across time forms one call. Pope John Paul II said, "Do not be afraid." Pope Benedict XVI called Africa to "Rise and walk." Pope Francis showed the path of humility and fraternity. Now, Pope Leo XIV places before us the Beatitudes as a way of life. The challenge is clear. We must move from words to action. We must recover the prophetic voice of the Church. We must form leaders of conscience. We must accompany the youth. We must build peace through dialogue and encounter. Above all, we must live what we proclaim.

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The Beatitudes now stand on African soil as a living path. 'Blessed are the peacemakers, for they shall be called children of God'." This is our identity. This is our mission."

Bishop Hiiboro concludes his message by emphasizing that "this visit will be remembered not only for its moments, but for its meaning. Its true fruit will be seen in what we become."