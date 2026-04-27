Namibia: Ndjolonimus Punished With Liver Shot in Denmark

Namibia's hard-hitting super middleweight Paulinus Ndjolonimus, popularly known as 'John John', produced a brave and determined performance but ultimately suffered defeat against Denmark's undefeated Jacob Bank in a high-stakes international bout.

As has become characteristic of the Namibian fighter, Ndjolonimus opened the contest cautiously, taking time to assess his opponent and settle into his rhythm. In the early rounds, he relied on measured movement and probing jabs, gradually finding his range and connecting more cleanly as the fight progressed.

However, Bank showcased sharp ring intelligence and composure, effectively countering Ndjolonimus' advances with well-timed combinations. The Danish boxer mixed his attack impressively, landing telling blows to both the head and body, which steadily earned him an advantage on the judges' scorecards.

The momentum began to shift in the fifth round, as Ndjolonimus showed resilience and grit, stepping up his aggression and pressing forward in search of a breakthrough. His renewed intensity hinted at a possible turnaround, with the Namibian closing the gap and threatening to swing the fight in his favour.

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But just as the contest appeared to be tilting, disaster struck. Ndjolonimus was caught by a precise and punishing liver shot, one of the most debilitating punches in boxing, leaving him unable to recover in time and halting his comeback.

Reflecting on the bout, his promoter Nestor Tobias drew parallels to the iconic clash between Bernard Hopkins and Oscar De La Hoya, where De La Hoya, despite leading on points, was stopped by a similar body blow.

"Despite the disappointment, John John is doing well. It's important to remember that in sport, there are both victories and defeats," Tobias said. "We remain grateful for the unwavering support from the Namibian nation, and we extend special thanks to our main sponsor, MTC Namibia, as well as co-sponsor PstBet."

While the result did not go his way, Ndjolonimus' fighting spirit and late surge served as a reminder of his resilience, with the bout adding valuable experience as he looks ahead to future opportunities on the international stage.