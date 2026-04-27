President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah has warned Swapo leaders against internal divisions and misinformation, saying such threats could weaken the ruling party.

Nandi-Naditwah made the remarks on Saturday at the party's headquarters in Windhoek as she officially opened the Central Committee meeting, during which Kadiva Hamutumwa and Sakarias Nendongo from the Namibia Exile Kids Association (NEKA), alongside Linken Chibozu, the new Regional Coordinator from Zambezi, were sworn in as members of the party's highest policy-making body, the Central Committee. She said the biggest threat to the ruling party is not only external opposition, but also "calculated misinformation and disinformation" aimed at weakening cohesion from within.

"There are those who present falsehoods as facts, who exploit modern communication platforms to sow confusion, mistrust, and disunity among our rank and file. Such sinister efforts are deliberate and designed to undermine the strength and credibility of the Swapo party," she said.

Nandi-Ndaitwah called on party members across all structures to remain vigilant and disciplined.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"We must therefore guard jealously against tendencies that seek to divide us, whether from within or from external forces," she said.

She stressed that unity should not be mistaken for uniformity, acknowledging differences within the party while urging members to stay anchored to shared values.

"Unity does not mean uniformity. Ours is a movement rich in diversity of thoughts, experiences, and backgrounds. However, this diversity must always be anchored in a shared commitment to the principles, values, and constitution of the Swapo party," the party president said.

She emphasised discipline among leaders, warning that internal debates should strengthen rather than weaken the party. "As leaders and party cadres, we must be disciplined in our conduct, responsible in our communication, unwavering in our loyalty and collective in decisions we take. Internal debate must aim to build the party, not break it," she said.

While unity dominated her address, Nandi-Ndaitwah also highlighted progress in implementing the Swapo Party Election Manifesto for 2025-2030, particularly programmes targeting young people.

She pointed to the operational National Youth Development Fund as a key intervention to promote entrepreneurship and self-reliance.

"Our government continues to take deliberate steps to empower our people and expand opportunities, particularly for the youth," said Nandi-Ndaitwah.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

She further described the full subsidy of registration and tuition fees as a "significant milestone" in expanding access to higher education. "These are not abstract achievements. They are concrete interventions that are changing the lives of our people and laying the foundation for a more equitable society," the party leader added. However, Nandi-Ndaitwah insisted that these gains must be protected through unity and effective communication.

"These gains must therefore be defended, strengthened, and communicated effectively to our people," she said.

The meeting comes shortly after the death of Central Committee member James Uerikua, whom she honoured at the start of her speech, calling on members to uphold the dignity of the body he served.

As the party marks its 66th anniversary, Nandi-Ndaitwah concluded with a call for renewed commitment.

"Let us recommit ourselves to the ideals that have guided us from the liberation struggle to nation-building. We must stand firm against all evil forces that seek to weaken our party."