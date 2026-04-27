Namibia: Teachers Fume Over Removed Bush Allowance

The Minister of Education, Innovation, Youth, Sports, Arts and Culture, Sanet Steenkamp, has responded to concerns raised by teachers following the reduction and in some cases removal of bush (remoteness and hardship) allowances.

Steenkamp told New Era that the review was necessary and long overdue. She explained that the process was guided by Public Service Staff Rules, which require that such allowances be reviewed every five years.

She said that the last full review was done in 2015. "The aim was to ensure fairness and consistency.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

It also wanted to align the allowance system with current development conditions in the country," she said.

The minister said many areas that were once remote have changed over time. Roads have been improved in some places. Schools have been upgraded. Electricity and water supply have also reached certain communities. Health services and shops are now more accessible in some regions.

"Because of these improvements, some areas no longer meet the criteria for bush allowances. The allowance is meant for duty stations that are remote and lack basic services," she explained.

When asked what was used to assess the review and how many regions or schools were assessed, the minister told New Era that a new standardised assessment tool was applied across all 14 regions.

The criteria included access to roads, health services, schools and shops. Steenkamp said housing availability was also considered, and transport access and internet connectivity were also part of the assessment. Proximity to towns and village councils was also measured.

Educators' concerns

However, teachers have raised serious concerns about the outcome of the review. Teachers from Ondobe circuit in the Ohangwena region confirmed to be affected by the new review.

Since then, some teachers have taken to social media to express frustration. They say the decision was sudden. They also say there was no proper communication before implementation.

Teachers from Ohahati Primary School, Onkumbula circuit in the Oshikoto region, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told New Era that their bush allowance has been reduced as well.

"We got the surprise of our lives when we saw that the money was no longer there. We are now in debt as we are unable to pay for all our accounts and expenses," they said.

Ohahati Primary School is located near other schools, including Eengodi Primary School and Oshima Primary School, which are also considered remote. However, the neighbouring schools are not affected by the review.

Teachers at Ohahati raised concerns about fairness in the assessment process. They said that the school still faces serious challenges and should not have been reclassified.

They explained that the school does not have access to clean water. The community borehole they rely on is not operational as the water is salty and unfit for consumption. As a result, teachers and learners are forced to fetch water from earth dams or rely on harvested rainwater.

Challenges

Access to school also remains challenging. There is no proper gravel road leading to the school. The deep, loose sand makes it hard for smaller vehicles to pass and even for people to walk long distances.

The nearest clinic is located at Olukupa, about 11 km away.

The school also faces infrastructure challenges. There is a shortage of classrooms. Grade six and seven learners are still taught in makeshift structures made of corrugated iron and sticks.

They believe the review did not fully reflect the realities on the ground and are calling for a reassessment.

Steenkamp acknowledged that communication could have been better. She said the review was coordinated under the Office of the Prime Minister.

Even though the ministry said the process was technical and policy- driven, it admitted that engagement with affected staff should have been stronger.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

She further explained that the allowance is not a permanent salary benefit. It is meant only for staff working in remote and hardship areas. When conditions improve, classification must be updated.

However, she also acknowledged that development is not equal across all regions. Some schools still face challenges even after infrastructure improvements.

The ministry added that teachers who feel unfairly affected will be allowed to appeal. Schools and duty stations can request a review of their classification.

She said that the government is looking into possible transitional support measures. This is to help teachers who are facing financial pressure due to the changes.

Teachers continue to call for more consultation in future decisions. They expressed that policy changes should consider real conditions on the ground. They also want clearer communication before implementation.