The Executive Director in the Ministry of Urban and Rural Development, Wilhelmine Shivute, stated that the houses at Otjomuise Extension 10 in Windhoek are still under construction and are not yet ready for occupation.

This comes amid public concern after social media videos circulated showing seemingly unoccupied houses in the area.

"The houses form part of the Government-funded Mass Housing Development Programme (MHDP), which consists of 362 dwelling units, including standalone houses and apartment blocks," she said. She explained that the project was initially scheduled for completion in December 2017 but was delayed due to a legal dispute between the contractor and the government. The matter was taken to court, where a mediated settlement was eventually reached.

Shivute explained that further court proceedings took place in November 2023, during which the ministry was instructed to submit a variation order by May 2024 outlining all outstanding works and costs needed to complete the project. She said a multi-disciplinary team of engineers was then appointed to support this process.

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"Out of the 362 units, 58 houses have been completed and were officially handed over on 14 November 2025," Shivute stated.

She added that the National Housing Enterprise (NHE) has been mandated to allocate these units to beneficiaries. However, allocation has not yet taken place as the City of Windhoek is still finalising sectional titles.

The ED highlighted that construction on the remaining 304 housing units resumed after a new contractor was appointed on 17 December 2025. She said that although the structures are at an advanced stage, they remain incomplete.

Sankwasa directive

In August 2025, Minister of Urban and Rural Development James Sankwasa issued a directive last year, giving the contractor a final deadline of 30 November 2025 to complete outstanding works at the site.

Sankwasa was joined by the ministry's senior management, Khomas governor, City of Windhoek CEO, National Housing Enterprise CEO and various councillors, when he made it clear that no further excuses will be entertained and no extensions will be granted, as the completion of the houses has been long overdue. Despite this deadline, the ministry confirmed that full completion was still not achieved by the date, as critical infrastructure such as water, sewerage and electricity connections remain outstanding.

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Shivute highlighted that practical completion is therefore only expected by 30 September 2026.

The Ministry of Urban and Rural Development, together with the Ministry of Works and Transport, has since appointed engineers to design and oversee the installation of the required infrastructure.

Shivute urged members of the public to avoid vandalising the properties and to allow construction work to continue without interference.

She further stated that the government remains committed to addressing the country's housing needs through various programmes and partnerships involving local authorities, regional councils, the National Housing Enterprise and the Shack Dwellers Federation of Namibia.

Despite delays, the government continues to work towards completing the project and ensuring that the houses are eventually allocated to beneficiaries on the national housing waiting list," she assured.