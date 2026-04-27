Namibia: NAM-EU Business Forum to Strengthen Green Economies, Trade

The second Namibia-EU Business Forum was launched in Windhoek last week. The forum is set to take place from 11 to 13 May, in Windhoek, under the theme, "Towards stronger, greener and more diversified economies: Catalysing Business and Trade Opportunities between the EU and Namibia".

Over 300 participants, including representatives from the European Union and the Namibian private sector, policymakers, innovators, and financing institutions, are expected to attend the event.

It will serve as a platform to deepen economic cooperation, unlock investment opportunities, and advance sustainable development between Namibia and the European Union.

The EU is one of Namibia's biggest trading partners, with a highly diversified range of goods traded and a positive trade balance, creating jobs and opportunities for both our citizens. The high-level forum builds on the success of the inaugural EU-Namibia Business Forum, which was hosted in 2023 in Belgium, marking an important milestone in strengthening economic cooperation between Namibia and the European Union.

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The second Namibia-EU Business Forum is co-hosted by the Namibian Government and the European Union Delegation to Namibia, with support from the Namibia Investment Promotion and Development Board (NIPDB), EU member states and key stakeholders.

The forum will feature high-level policy dialogues, sector presentations, and expert round-table discussions.

It will also include Business-to-Business and Business-to-Government meetings; exhibitions showcasing key sectors; and site visits to strategic industries such as green hydrogen, Critical Raw Materials, and port infrastructure.

The second Namibia-EU Business Forum will place a strong emphasis on green industrialisation, focusing on sustainable Critical Raw Materials value chains, green hydrogen and renewable energies, agribusiness, automotive industry, and the cultural and creative industries, which are key sectors for promoting local value addition, innovation, and investment.

At the press conference announcing the forum, the Acting Executive Director in the Ministry of International Relations and Trade Asser Nashikaku noted that: "This business forum will strengthen our longstanding strategic partnership with the European Union, provide a platform to unlock Namibia's untapped export potential, enhance market access and attract investment into high-impact sectors."

On her part, EU Ambassador Ana Beatriz Martins said that Namibia can count on the European Union to support the Land of the Brave in fostering Economic Growth, Inclusiveness and Resilience for Sustainable Development, as outlined in the Sixth National Development Plan.

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"As the European Union is one of Namibia's main investors and trading partners, our bilateral political willingness combined with European investments will continue to positively contribute to diversifying the Namibian economy, natural resource beneficiation and youth empowerment," she explained.

The forum aims to strengthen the EU-Namibia strategic partnership, shape a more conducive business environment, and unlock trade opportunities under the Economic Partnership Agreement.

The Namibia-EU Business Forum 2026 is expected to play a pivotal role in strengthening bilateral trade relations.