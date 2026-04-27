Namibia: Local Suppliers Empowered Through Upstream Oil, Gas Workshop

Petrofund recently hosted a local suppliers' workshop for upstream oil and gas in Windhoek.

The workshop was held with the aim of providing critical insights into the upstream petroleum value chain and to identify opportunities, supplier requirements, standards and compliance expectations, access to finance and business readiness, and serve as a catalyst for partnerships between local businesses and multinational upstream oil and gas industry companies. The platform marked an important step in advancing local content development, strengthening Namibian participation across the petroleum value chain, and enhancing the technical, operational, and compliance capabilities of our micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

The initiative directly aligns with Namibia's strategy to elevate the contribution of the MSME sector to the national economy from 16% to a steady upward trajectory, as set out in the Sixth National Development Plan (NDP6).

Speaking on behalf of the Industries, Mines and Energy minister, Modestus Amutse, the ministry's deputy executive director, Erasmus Shivolo, highlighted how NDP6 prioritises the development of the upstream petroleum industry as a key driver of socio-economic growth, while underscoring the vital role of MSMEs in advancing inclusive growth, job creation, and industrialisation.

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"This ambition can only be realised by deliberately equipping and integrating local businesses into the sector's value chain through targeted support in capacity building, access to finance, and market participation," he said at the official opening of the workshop.

Namibia has demonstrated to its citizens through Petrofund that it is possible to provide structured capacity development interventions, including local supplier development opportunities, before the first oil production. These efforts are timely, strategic and commendable."

It is crucial that our local businesses gain a clear understanding of the upstream petroleum lifecycle, investment decision processes and procurement frameworks utilised by operators," said Shivolo. Upstream petroleum refers to the exploration and production sector of the oil and gas industry, focusing on finding, developing, and extracting raw hydrocarbons (crude oil and natural gas) from underground or underwater reservoirs before refining and distribution. Key activities include geological surveys, exploratory drilling, and operating wells.

Shivolo also underscored the need for MSME owners to develop a strong understanding of tendering procedures, qualification criteria, health and safety expectations, standards compliance and operational requirements, which will enable MSMEs to position themselves competitively. "Equally, insights from financial institutions on available funding mechanisms will help local enterprises access capital and prepare for procurement contracts," he added.

Shivolo further urged entrepreneurs, managers, and technical teams to fully embrace this learning opportunity.

Also speaking at the workshop, Petrofund CEO Nillian Mulemi highlighted the company's mandate and its crucial role in the oil and gas industry amid recent oil discoveries in the Orange Basin. "Namibia stands at a defining moment. The recent developments in the upstream petroleum sector present not only an economic opportunity but a national responsibility to ensure that the benefits of this industry are broadly shared and that Namibians are active participants across the full value chain. At Petrofund, our mandate goes beyond education and training for the upstream oil and gas sector. We are a catalyst for capacity development, a bridge between the upstream oil and gas industry and local talent and a key enabler of Namibia's local National upstream oil and gas upliftment ambitions," said Mulemi.

Local Content

The National Upstream Petroleum Local Content Policy provides Namibia with clear direction by calling for the systematic development of Namibian skills, businesses, and institutions to support the upstream petroleum sector.

It emphasises that local upliftment is not incidental; it must be deliberate, structured and measurable. According to Carlo McLeod, special advisor to the President and deputy head of the upstream petroleum unit, local content in the petroleum industry is not a courtesy but a commitment.

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"The National Upstream Petroleum Local Content Policy is not a wish list. It is a framework that requires exploration companies and their service contractors to prioritise Namibian suppliers, to hire Namibian workers, and to build Namibian capability. The Office of the Presidency stands squarely behind this policy and will enforce it with full vigour," he said.

McLeod added that policy alone cannot create a competitive local supplier base.

"We cannot simply legislate our way into the value chain. When global leaders in drilling, completion, production, and engineering services sit across the table from Namibian SMEs and explain their procurement standards, technical requirements, and expectations, they are handing our local businesses a roadmap.