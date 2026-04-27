Namibia: NAM Rallies Behind Cuba Amid Growing Crisis

Namibia has launched a national campaign to support Cuba, calling for urgent action in response to the country's worsening humanitarian and economic crisis.

The Namibians in Solidarity with the People of Cuba (NPSC) campaign was officially launched last week in Windhoek.

Former Prime Minister and Chairperson of the Sam Nujoma Foundation, Nahas Angula, stated that Namibia has a moral obligation to stand with Cuba. He described Namibia as a child of solidarity, benefiting from international support during the liberation struggle. "Cuba stood with Namibia during our darkest hour. We must now stand with them," he said.

Angula further said that Cuba is facing a man-made humanitarian crisis. He blamed decades of economic sanctions, which he said have intensified in recent months.

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He added that new restrictions, particularly those targeting oil supplies, are worsening the situation. This has raised concerns about a possible energy emergency.

Angula said the sanctions are affecting all sectors of life in Cuba. Hospitals are facing fuel shortages. Medical supplies are delayed. Basic services are under pressure.

"These measures undermine Cuba's sovereignty and threaten its survival," he said.

Former Minister of Agriculture, Water and Land Reform, Helmut Kangulohi Angula, said the campaign reflects Namibia's history.

Angula said Cuba shares a bond forged during the liberation struggle. Cuban forces supported Southern Africa in the fight against colonialism and apartheid.

He highlighted the 'Battle of Cuito Cuanavale'as a turning point in the country's history. Cuban, Angolan and Namibian forces confronted apartheid in South Africa.

"That moment changed the course of history. It created conditions for Namibian's independence and accelerated the end of apartheid," he said. He added that Cuba's support to Namibia continued after independence. Cuban doctors, teachers and specialists contributed to Namibia's development.

"This is the history we inherit. It comes with responsibility," he noted.

Angula said Cuba is now faced with serious hardship. He noted that for over six decades, the country has endured an economic blockade that has limited access to goods, medicine and development opportunities. The situation has, however, worsened in recent years and is affecting the daily lives of the Cuban people.