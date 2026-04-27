Namibia: Epupa Teachers Graduate Under Readiness Initiative

Opuwo — A total of 49 pre-primary teachers from the Epupa circuit, comprising six males and 43 females, graduated at Opuwo recently, after completing a 10-month training programme under the School Readiness Initiative (SRI) project.

The programme covered 10 modules under the 'Know-How' course and the use of the Child-Steps App, which supports early childhood learning and development.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony, the Executive Director of Women's Action for Development (WAD), Salatiel Shinedima, said the initiative is designed to improve school readiness and ensure that children enter formal education better prepared to learn and succeed. Shinedima emphasised the importance of community participation in early childhood education, saying education is a shared responsibility that involves teachers, parents, traditional leaders, government, and development partners.

He called on traditional authorities to play an active role in encouraging parents to enrol children in school and support early learning, adding that strong collaboration can help reduce school dropout, repetition, and failure rates.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"Early childhood development is a collective effort. When the foundation is strong, learners perform better in higher grades," he said. Opuwo mayor Kasipo Kakondo, in remarks delivered on his behalf, described the SRI project as a transformative initiative that strengthens early childhood education and builds a strong foundation for national development.

He said investing in early education ensures that children acquire the necessary skills, values, and confidence needed for future learning, adding that education remains the cornerstone of sustainable development.

The mayor further emphasised that collaboration between government, development partners, educators, and communities is key to improving education outcomes, saying such partnerships help strengthen the entire education system.

The SRI programme, which has been implemented in the Kunene region since 2023, is supported by the Roger Federer Foundation in partnership with organisations such as the Church Alliance for Orphans and Lifeline/Childline Namibia.

Shinedima further said the initiative focuses on expanding access to quality early learning while strengthening the capacity of educators through continuous training.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He noted that the introduction of digital learning tools has improved teaching and assessment processes, enabling teachers to track learner progress and generate reports more efficiently.