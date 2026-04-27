Namibia: Oshakati Open for Investment

Oshakati mayor Leonard Hango says the town is ready for business ahead of the Oshakati Totem Expo 2026.

The expo is scheduled to take place from 29 May to 06 June 2026.

In an interview with New Era last week, Hango called on both local and international investors to come and invest in Oshakati, saying the town has many growing opportunities.

"We want investors to take advantage of what Oshakati offers," Hango said.

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He highlighted key areas for investment such as retail, manufacturing, agro-processing, tourism, waste management, and housing. Hango said the Oshakati Town Council is working to create a good environment for businesses by improving services, making land available, and supporting investment projects. "We are committed to working with partners who want to grow the town and create jobs," he said.

Hango said the Totem Expo will play an important role in growing the local economy.

"The expo creates opportunities for businesses and helps attract investors to Oshakati," he said.

He explained that small businesses will benefit the most, as they will get a chance to show their products, meet customers, and connect with other businesses.

"This is important for small and medium businesses because it helps them grow," he said.

Hango added that the expo will bring more people to the town, which will increase business activity and boost tourism.

"This means more trade, more income, and more jobs for our people," he said.

He said the expo also supports Oshakati's long-term plan to become a strong business and service centre in northern Namibia. "It helps us promote investment, support local businesses, and work together with the private sector," he said. Hango said the Oshakati Town Council has been preparing the town to host the expo.

He said roads have been repaired, waste collection has been improved, and water and sanitation services have been checked to make sure everything is working well.

"We want visitors and businesses to have a good experience when they come to Oshakati," he said.

The town has also been cleaned and improved to make it more welcoming. Hango said these improvements are not only for the Expo but also are part of the town's long-term development plans.

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"These are things we are doing to improve Oshakati for everyone," he said. Looking ahead, Hango said the town wants to grow and improve over the next five to ten years. He said the focus will be on better infrastructure, improved services, more housing, and creating jobs.

"Our goal is to build a modern town where people can live, work, and do business comfortably," he said. Hango also encouraged the public and businesses to take part in the expo. "The expo is about working together and building the future of Oshakati," he said.

"We believe Oshakati will continue to grow and become a place full of opportunities."