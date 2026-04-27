Namibia: MVA Blesses City With Surveillance Cameras

The Motor Vehicle Accident Fund on Friday handed over three high-tech CCTV

cameras, valued at N$141 000, to the City of Windhoek to bolster road safety and emergency response capabilities.

The donation, which took place in the council chambers, stems from a collaboration established in November 2024 aimed at transforming Windhoek into a smart city by using technology to curb the high rate of road accidents in the capital.

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MVA Fund Chief Executive Officer Rosalia Martins-Hausiku said the Khomas region accounts for over 70% of national crashes, with the majority occurring in Windhoek. She noted that the donation forms part of a strategic intervention designed to enhance the fund's ability to deliver medical assistance during the "golden hour".

"This is not just a donation for us, it is a strategic intervention that strengthens our shared response to road safety challenges, including responding to motor vehicle accidents during the golden hour," said Martins-Hausiku.

City of Windhoek Chief Executive Officer Moses Matyayi said with more than 400 000 registered vehicles and the city's high crash rate, the partnership represents a vital strategic response.

"This partnership marks an important milestone in the collective effort to improve the quality of life for residents. By working together, we believe it will strengthen our ability to address these challenges in a coordinated and effective manner," said Matyayi.

City Police Chief Leevi Ileka said the cameras will be strategically installed in high-risk areas to serve as a deterrent and assist the justice system by providing crucial evidence.

"The installation of these cameras will have a significant impact. Our ability to prevent and investigate crime will be enhanced, making it easier for the justice system to conclude cases," said Ileka.

Also in attendance to receive the donation was Windhoek mayor Sakarias Uunona, who said integrating the new systems into the city's surveillance network will empower law enforcement with critical tools to prevent incidents and protect lives. -Nampa