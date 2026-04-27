Namibia: Windhoek's Transport Crunch Talks

Adolf Kaure

The City of Windhoek last week convened a meeting with key stakeholders in the transport sector for a session aimed at advancing the City's transport agenda and contributing to Namibia's Draft Public Passenger Transport Act.

It included the ministry of transport, Khomas Regional Council, Roads Authority, Road Fund Administration, the Road Transportation Board, and other key stakeholders.

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The engagement, which was also attended by deputy transport minister, Hans Hamakali and Windhoek deputy mayor Albertina Amutenya, was guided by two core principles - commitment and trust.

Delegates agreed that only proposals backed by clear institutional commitment would be formally submitted, ensuring accountability and ownership from the onset.

The City's Strategic Executive for Urban and Transport Planning, Pierre van Rensburg, outlined the workshop's objective to ensure that each proposal emerging from this session is supported by a responsible institution and a defined commitment.

"Workshops often generate valuable ideas, but without clear ownership, implementation can fall short," said Van Rensburg.

Discussions centred on three priority objectives, securing sustainable funding for transport improvements, finalising the Draft Public Passenger Transport Act, and strengthening coordination among institutions (responsible for planning, financing, regulating and delivering mobility services).

Proposals related to funding include an annual fiscus allocation and the introduction of fuel levies to provide more predictable financial support for transport improvement.

The session agreed to prioritise the approval of the draft Public Passenger Transport Act to establish a robust legislative framework and support effective governance and implementation of Namibia's public transport system.

Enhanced coordination among stakeholders aims to improve alignment and enable more integrated service delivery.

The session was facilitated by Dominic Wilhelm, Executive Director of The Global Trust Project.

The commitments developed during the session are expected to contribute to the next phase of work on Windhoek's mobility agenda and the refinement of Namibia's Draft Public Passenger Transport Act.