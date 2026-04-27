Namibia: Salvador Marks Career Milestone With Binne

Walvis Bay — Walvis Bay's own singer-songwriter, Salvador Mouers, cemented his place in the entertainment industry with the launch of his extended play (EP), Binne, during a live performance in Walvis Bay recently.

His music is rooted in faith, family and personal storytelling. He previously performed in groups such as Contagious Africa and Brazze vani Mic before starting his solo career.

In 2017, he released the album 'Everything', which earned him two Namibia Annual Music Awards nominations. He later transitioned into gospel music.

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Mouers had the crowd in the palm of his hands and at times channelled his emotions through his songs, with some supporters visibly sharing in those moments. For him, the launch marked a defining moment in a musical career spanning over a decade.

The event, held at Rojo Pub and Restaurant, served as a prelude to the official release this past weekend across digital platforms and at the Kosmos Fees.

The years of hard work and effort finally paid off as he became the first Namibian recording artist to be selected and developed through the ATKV-Crescendo mentorship programme, a South African initiative run by the Afrikaanse Taal en Kultuur Vereeniging (ATKV) to identify and promote emerging Afrikaans musicians.

Speaking after the performance, he said the launch marked a key moment in his career following his participation in the programme.

"Tonight was the epitome of all that transpired since last year. This was a big moment. I had a great time, good music, and to see the number of people that came out to support and celebrate me is more than a win for me," he said.

The launch also formed part of a new partnership between ATKV-Crescendo and Kosmos 94.1, aimed at promoting local Afrikaans artists and building a platform for them.

Mouers also released his debut single, Slaan my Binne, which he wrote for his wife, an emotional song that shows his appreciation for her support through the years. On the local music scene, he said Afrikaans music has gained more visibility in recent years. "Over the last three years, you hear a lot of Afrikaans in Amapiano and in the hip-hop scene. Afrikaans is making its rounds," he said.

However, he says more still needs to be done to get Afrikaans music airplay on all radio stations and television stations to grow the genre in Namibia as well.

"I think it can be better in the coming years. By 2027, you might hear fully Afrikaans songs within genres like Amapiano, not just partially," he said.

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Mouers also said that there is no stopping for him, and audiences can expect more music and performances in the future.

"People can expect more music, multiple music videos and overall growth," he concluded.

He then encouraged all his supporters and Namibians overall to stream his music on platforms such as Spotify, iTunes and YouTube.