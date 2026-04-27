Somalia, Oman Discuss Stronger Cooperation in Transport and Digital Infrastructure

27 April 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Muscat — Somalia and Oman have agreed to strengthen cooperation in transport, communications and information technology as Mogadishu seeks to accelerate its digital transformation and expand regional economic links.

Somalia's Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Minister Abdisaalam Abdi Ali held talks in Muscat with Oman's Minister of Transport, Communications and Information Technology, Said bin Hamoud Al Maawali, focusing on improving connectivity between the two countries and boosting infrastructure development.

The discussions centred on expanding collaboration in transport services, telecommunications and information and communications technology (ICT), with both sides aiming to support Somalia's digital transition and enhance economic infrastructure.

The ministers also discussed deepening institutional cooperation and facilitating greater participation by the private sector to encourage trade and investment opportunities between the two nations.

Both officials agreed to strengthen technical cooperation and promote practical outcomes aligned with Somalia's ambition to become a regional hub for commerce, connectivity and digital innovation.

The meeting forms part of Somalia's broader efforts to deepen diplomatic and economic ties with Gulf countries, particularly Oman, as the Horn of Africa nation seeks foreign investment and stronger regional partnerships.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

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