Sudan: Statute of Sudan's Democratic Bloc Signed in Port Sudan

Port Sudan — More than 20 organisations and components of Sudan's Forces of Freedom and Change (FFC) signed the statute of the Democratic Bloc in Port Sudan on Sunday, as the bloc's second organisational conference concluded its deliberations.

The conference began on Saturday, with the participation of all components of the bloc, in the presence of the Deputy Chairman of the Sovereignty Council, Malik Agar, and a number of ambassadors to Sudan, including those of Russia, Saudi Arabia and Egypt.

Welcome to the dialogue

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In his closing address, Jaafar El Mirghani, head of the Democratic Bloc, welcomed calls for national dialogue and free elections, stressing the bloc's openness to all.

He called for the building of a state that protects citizens and upholds the rule of law. He also called for a state in which institutions are stronger than individuals and systems, with a fair judiciary, a police force that serves the people, schools that teach thinking rather than obedience, and hospitals that treat patients without discrimination.

He stressed the need for a strong national army that protects the homeland, democracy and sovereignty, and remains separate from politics.

He called for full and equal citizenship across Sudan, regardless of ethnicity, religion or region.

He said all projects that sought to reduce Sudan to one colour, ideology or region had failed, adding that the country's strength lies in its diversity.

Broadening the dialogue base

Malik Agar, Deputy Chairman of the Sovereignty Council, called on the government and forces supporting the current situation not to be satisfied with "those who attended" the dialogue, but to seek to include all those wishing to form a large and broad bloc.

He stressed that weapons are not a tool for democracy, and that forty years of war have brought nothing but destruction, adding that politics is the proper way to resolve problems.

Three crucial headlines

The governor of the Darfur region, Minni Arko Minawi, said the Democratic Bloc meeting produced three decisive priorities that cannot be postponed: building the bloc's organisational structures, unifying political discourse, and opening the doors to national forces.

In a post on his Facebook page, he added that the Democratic Bloc will not be just a transient political framework, but will become an effective force that leads the battle for peace, carries the aspirations of the people, and imposes a new reality based on true national consensus, not exclusion or division.

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Signatures

The head of the bloc and representative of the Democratic Unionist Party, Jaafar El Mirghani, the Supreme Council of Beja Glasses, led by Nazer Mohamed Ahmed El Amin Turk, and the head of the Justice Movement, Jibril Ibrahim, signed the bloc's statute, which was approved during meetings held in Port Sudan.

Also signing were Sudan Liberation Army (SLA) leader Minni Arko Minawi, Sudan Liberation Forces (SLF) leader Abdullah Yahya, and Sudan Liberation Army (SLM) Transitional Council head Salah Rasas.

The Democratic Party (DPP), the Revolutionary Front led by Tom Hajo on behalf of Omar Othman, the Popular Front for Liberation and Justice (PFLP) led by Amin Daoud, and the head of the Democratic Alliance for Justice, Mubarak Erdoul, also signed the statute.

Ali Jadallah signed on behalf of the Sudanese Alliance, alongside Mohamed Haroun, SLA Leadership Council representative Ali Shakoush, and Sudan Liberation Army (SLA) leader Mustafa Tambur.

The Revolutionary Awakening Council, led by Moussa Hilal and Salah Amer, also signed, along with the Democratic Bloc of Civil Society and civil society organisations, led by Sally Zaki.

Further signatories included civil society representatives led by Nabil Adib, IDPs and refugees led by Hajj Adam Roma, the Civil Assembly of Eastern Sudan (ACS) represented by Eng Mirghani Musa, and Nidal Ou Bashar on behalf of the organisation Together We Save a Nation.