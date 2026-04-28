Sudan: 9k+ Measles Cases in South Darfur - Vaccinations Intensify Across Sudan

Nyala / Riiver Nile / Khartoum — Health authorities in South Darfur have reported a rise in measles cases, with 9,025 infections and 105 deaths recorded. The state's Ministry of Health said 125 new cases were registered on Sunday across several localities, including Nyala North, Nyala South, Belil, Kas, Mershing, Waad Al-Forsan, Kabam, Nitiga and Tals.

The ministry's General Directorate of Health Emergencies and Epidemic Control said response teams were continuing efforts to contain the outbreak by intensifying vaccination campaigns and public health awareness, alongside strengthening epidemiological surveillance in affected areas.

Authorities urged residents to follow health guidelines and take children to the nearest health centres for vaccination, particularly in light of rising infection rates. The ministry stressed the importance of community cooperation to limit the spread of the disease and bring the situation under control.

Last week, a measles and rubella vaccination campaign was launched in 15 localities across South Darfur. The campaign aims to vaccinate 1,398,458 boys and girls as part of efforts to expand immunisation coverage and reduce the spread of disease among children.

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