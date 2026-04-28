Tanzania Bans Foreigners From Providing Services of Companies Owned By Tanzanians

27 April 2026
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Dotto Lameck

Dodoma — THE Tanzanian government has banned any non-Tanzanian from engaging in the distribution of goods or provision of services that have been officially designated to be carried out by companies that are 100 percent owned by Tanzanians, as part of efforts to strengthen local participation in the mining sector.

The announcement was made on April 27, 2026, in Parliament in Dodoma by the Minister for Minerals Anthony Mvunde while presenting the ministry's revenue and expenditure estimates for the 2026/27 financial year.

The Minister said the measure is part of the implementation of the Local Content Policy in the mining sector, as well as strengthening Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) obligations for holders of mining licenses.

He further explained that the responsible authority will ensure that all mining license holders purchase goods and services available within the country, while continuing to publish a list of goods and services that must be provided exclusively by companies fully owned by Tanzanians.

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