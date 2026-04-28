Zimbabwe: Marian Marinica Resigns As Warriors Head Coach

Zimbabwe senior men's national team coach Marian Marinica has resigned as head coach, ZIFA has revealed.

Marinica's resignation comes five months after his appointment in November last year.

The Romanian coach led Zimbabwe at the 2025 AFCON final, where he failed to win a single match with the team eliminated in the first round.

Although the reasons behind his resignation have not been communicated, ZIFA said the team will be led by Kaitano Tembo at the upcoming Unity Cup tournament, which Zimbabwe will participate in next month in the United Kingdom.

Tembo will be assisted by CAPS United coach Takesure Chiragwi, who is bouncing back to take the same role from which he resigned last year.

"ZIFA has accepted his resignation and thanks Coach Marinica for his contribution to the Warriors.

"The Association wishes him well in his future endeavors."

"Kaitano Tembo has been appointed Interim Head Coach and will lead the team for the upcoming Unity Cup assignment in the United Kingdom.

"He will be assisted by Takesure Chiragwi, who has been appointed Assistant Coach," read part of the ZIFA statement.

Marinica's term as Warriors coach has been characterized by controversy. The Romanian gaffer made headlines after dropping Warriors vice-captain Marshall Munetsi from his AFCON squad.

The coach's feud with Munetsi is strongly believed to be one of the main reasons behind the resignation.