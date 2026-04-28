South Africa Commemorates Freedom Day

Communities in and around Bloemfontein in the Free State have gathered at the Dr Rantlai Molemela Stadium in the Mangaung Metropolitan Municipality for the national Freedom Day celebrations.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will give the keynote address at the stadium.

Similar celebrations are being held in all provinces throughout the country, led by the Premiers.

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Freedom Day 2026 marks the 32nd anniversary of South Africa's first democratic elections held on 27 April 1994, and stands as a testament to the country's journey towards democracy, justice, equality and human dignity.

Freedom Day 2026 is commemorated under the theme: "Freedom and the Rule of Law: Thirty Years of Democratic Citizenship".

The commemoration highlights three decades since the adoption of the Constitution and underscores the importance of constitutional supremacy, the rule of law, and democratic citizenship in shaping South Africa's future.

Freedom Month provides an opportunity for South Africans to reflect on the gains of democracy, honour the sacrifices of those who fought for freedom, and recommit to building a united, inclusive and just society.

It also serves as a platform to promote active citizenship, deepen understanding of constitutional rights and strengthen social cohesion, particularly among young people.

SAnews spoke to Seipate Moeti from Botshabelo, who reflected on the importance of this year's Freedom Day celebrations.

"To me, celebrating Freedom Day means a lot. We fought for our freedom. Today South Africa is a free country. Unfortunately many paid a heavy price for our freedom."

Moeti called on all South Africans to take part in Freedom Day celebrations in their provinces. "Celebrating our Freedom Day is something big to us."

Echoing Moeti's sentiments, Israel Molantoa said many lost their lives in the struggle for freedom.

"Today as South Africans, we are enjoying the benefits of our freedom," Molantoa said.

This year's national event takes place within the context of several significant national milestones, including the 30th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution, 70 years since the Women's March of 1956, and 50 years since the Soweto youth uprising.

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These milestones continue to shape South Africa's democratic journey by inspiring continued transformation.

Sport, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie continues the Ministerial Outreach Programme in Bloemfontein investing in young talent, inclusion and community development through sport.

The Minister is expected to handover two multipurpose sport facilities to two schools in Bloemfontein prior to commencement of the Freedom Day celebration.