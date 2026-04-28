Zimbabwe: Harare-Beitbridge Highway Gets Boost As Manyame Bridge Opens

The Government has officially opened the Manyame River Bridge along the Harare-Masvingo-Beitbridge Highway in a move aimed at easing congestion and improving regional trade links.

The bridge was commissioned by Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona together with Mashonaland East Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Itayi Ndudzo.

Speaking at the ceremony, Mhona said the bridge was a strategic addition to the North-South Corridor, one of southern Africa's busiest transport routes connecting Zimbabwe with neighbouring markets.

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"The idea is to bridge geographical gaps and ensure seamless connectivity. This corridor links us southwards to South Africa and northwards to countries like Zambia, the DRC and Malawi. Infrastructure like this makes Zimbabwe a preferred destination for investment and trade." he said

The Harare-Masvingo-Beitbridge Road is a major highway used by freight transporters, cross-border traders and domestic travellers.

Mhona said the bridge forms part of the wider rehabilitation of the 580km highway with most sections already completed and only a small stretch still under construction.

He added that much of the project had been financed through domestic resources.

Ndudzo described the bridge as a critical development for both local communities and the wider economy.

"This is a very important project because it facilitates the efficient movement of goods and people on a strategic road that links our provinces and connects us to the region's largest economy," he said.

He said communities living along the Harare corridor would benefit from shorter travel times and reduced delays caused by congestion.

The minister also said the bridge complements other recent upgrades including the Trabablas Interchange which has helped ease traffic in Harare.

Both ministers said the project supports Zimbabwe's Vision 2030 development agenda under which the government aims to modernise national infrastructure and grow the economy.

The opening of the Manyame River Bridge is the latest milestone in Zimbabwe's ongoing transport upgrade programme with further projects expected along major economic routes.