Ethiopia Steps Up AI Development, Digital Drive With Homegrown Capacity

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia is accelerating efforts to expand Artificial Intelligence (AI) development and fast track digitalization through domestic capacity, according to sector leaders.

Belete Esubalew, CEO of Information Technology Park, said the park was established with the vision of positioning Ethiopia as an innovation hub in Africa.

He noted that more than 80 local and international companies are currently engaged in innovation driven activities within the park.

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"The government is striving to substitute imports of innovative products and services by building domestic capacity," he added.

According to the CEO, foreign firms operating in the park play a key role in knowledge transfer while supporting the country's push for import substitution.

"They mainly contribute through knowledge transfer and are also supporting import substitution of innovative products and services," he underlined.

He added that the contribution is already visible in electronics manufacturing.

"Especially in electronics manufacturing, they have already contributed to about 50 percent import substitution by producing locally," he said.

Belete also stressed that efforts are underway to create an enabling environment for the implementation of artificial intelligence through infrastructure expansion.

He pointed out that ICT parks, reliable power supply, fiber connectivity and other essential infrastructure have been developed to support the sector.

"AI is providing several opportunities by making life easier, reducing reliance on human labor, saving time and enabling faster execution of tasks," he said.

He acknowledged existing challenges in areas such as data availability, language and cultural contexts.

"There are challenges related to data, language and culture in implementing AI, but we are working to address these issues and to be well prepared to widely and effectively utilize AI tools," he underscored.

He further noted that digital transformation remains a central government priority, with a new roadmap already in place following the Digital Ethiopia 2025 initiative.

"After the completion of Digital Ethiopia 2025, the Digital 2030 strategy has been introduced to sustain momentum," he said.

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He added that both local and international companies are aligning their activities with the country's broader digital strategy.

African Digital and Innovation Technology Academy Board Chairman Baheru Zeyenu said the government has created a supportive environment through policy frameworks and infrastructure development, but stressed that stronger private sector participation is essential.

"Private companies need to actively engage in developing innovative products and applying AI across sectors," he said.

He highlighted the importance of applying artificial intelligence in key areas such as agriculture, education and health to boost productivity and service delivery.

Baheru also noted that his organization, in collaboration with the Information Technology Park, recently organized a seminar aimed at raising awareness among leaders on AI adoption.

"The seminar is designed to provide clear insights into AI and its practical applications, particularly how it is transforming leadership, business and public service," he said.