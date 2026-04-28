Uganda: Police Recover Stolen Infant in Mubende, Arrest Four Suspects in Child Theft Plot

Police in Mubende District have recovered a three-week-old baby boy who was allegedly stolen from his mother's home in Lubimbiri Sub-county, leading to the arrest of four suspects linked to the incident.

The infant, Dillan Sentume, was reportedly taken on the evening of April 25, 2026, from Kitonzi A village in Kitonzi Parish while his mother, Janet Ainembabazi, had briefly stepped out to buy household items at a nearby trading centre.

According to police, Ainembabazi returned home at around 7:00 pm and found her baby missing. She immediately alerted neighbours, who launched a search before the matter was reported to Lubimbiri Police Station.

Wamala Region Police Spokesperson SSP Lameck Kigozi said investigations began after a neighbour reported seeing a man, Sebuliba Yahaya, at the home around the time of the disappearance.

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"Acting on information from witnesses, police arrested Sebuliba Yahaya, who later admitted to taking the baby," Kigozi said.

During interrogation, the suspect reportedly told investigators that he had been sent by Nakacwa Jovia, a resident of Namagogo Cell in South Division, Mubende Municipality.

"The suspect disclosed that he had been instructed by Nakacwa Jovia to steal the infant," Kigozi explained.

Police subsequently arrested Nakacwa's husband, Ndayizeye Claude, to assist in locating her. During questioning, he told officers that his wife had allegedly misled him into believing she was pregnant.

"The husband informed police that he believed his wife was genuinely pregnant and had even been told she had delivered a baby boy," Kigozi said.

On the morning of April 26, police conducted an intelligence-led operation and arrested Nakacwa at Kiruma Trading Centre, where she had reportedly been hiding at the home of Sharon Kababiito. The stolen baby was found with her and safely recovered.

"The child was recovered in good health and has since been reunited with the mother," Kigozi confirmed.

Police also arrested Kababiito Sharon for allegedly harbouring the suspect during the period of concealment.

Authorities say the case file is being prepared for submission to the Resident State Attorney in Mubende for sanctioning of charges against the suspects.

"The necessary procedures are being completed before the suspects are formally charged in court," Kigozi said.

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The recovery of the infant has brought relief to the family and the wider community, with police describing the reunion as emotional.

Police have urged families to remain vigilant and called on partners to be more involved during pregnancy, saying closer engagement could help prevent similar incidents.

"We encourage men to accompany their partners for antenatal visits so that they are fully aware of the pregnancy progress and can detect any inconsistencies early," Kigozi advised.

Investigations into the case are ongoing as authorities seek to establish the full circumstances surrounding the attempted child theft.