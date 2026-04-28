Namibia: Two SONAs, One Year Later

National development planning in Namibia has constantly strived to address poverty, inequality and unemployment. Through national development planning, the government has strived to improve citizens' living standards.

This is reflected in the country's 2004 national development framework, Vision 2030, as well as the National Development Plans.

Since coming to office in 2025, President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah has framed her commitment to national development, which she reiterated in her first State of the Nation address. Her commitment was further emphasised in the second Sona, which was delivered in Parliament two weeks ago.

The head of State underscored her policy direction and how her administration will tackle unemployment and equity in land redistribution. She has also prioritised policy reform, tax reforms and support for small and medium enterprises.

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Here are some of the Sona highlights so far:

Agriculture

Agriculture is a critical economic enabler that drives the socio-economic transformation, which Nandi-Ndaitwah pledged to deliver to the Namibian nation. The President plans to make Namibia food self-sufficient by reducing reliance on imported food items by 80% by 2030.

In her 2025 Sona, she pronounced that the green schemes would be put into full operation and agro processing would be intensified.

Local fruit production grew from 4% to 6%. Namibia held a 56% market share in vegetables, valued at N$323 million, compared to imported vegetables at 44%, valued at N$257 million.

Additionally, the country increased its white maize production from 33 000 metric tonnes to 69 541 metric tonnes by the end of the 2025 marketing season, accounting for 31% of total national consumption.

Sport

Nandi-Ndaitwah promised the construction of sports facilities, commencing in 2025. This includes the construction of six Category 2 stadiums with a capacity of 10 000, as well as the construction and renovation of seven Category 3 stadiums with a capacity of 30 000 seats.

Regarding the 121 Basic Community Sport Facilities, all sites were identified and audited. The government created designs for the first 28 facilities, and the Terms of Reference are finalised.

Youth

Youth empowerment has also been central to Nandi-Ndaitwah's administration.

A total of 504 youths were empowered through sustainable livelihood initiatives.

This included 104 young people trained in mushroom cultivation across all 14 regions, with six regions already receiving start-up materials, and 400 youths trained in biomass production and prepared for deployment to production sites.

Under the Youth Credit Scheme, 1 034 young people received training in business management to enhance their entrepreneurial skills.

Under the Youth Development Fund, a total of 211 projects have been approved, with a combined investment of around N$63.1 million. The expected jobs created are 898.

Education

Tertiary education is to become 100% subsidised by the government.

This means no registration fees and no tuition fees at all public universities and technical and vocational education centres. The president said this will be a gradual, phased-in approach.

Housing

Furthermore, the administration announced plans to construct 10 000 low-cost social housing units per annum and 50 000 units over the five-year term.

"The mass formalisation of informal settlements will commence in earnest," she said.

In the 2025/26 financial year, progress was made in servicing plots, including providing water, sewerage, roads and electricity.

About 604 serviced erven were delivered in Otjiwarongo and Omaruru through partnerships with community-based organisations.

Land-servicing initiatives have also been started in Windhoek (5 000 erven) and in Walvis Bay, Rundu, Oshakati and Keetmanshoop (each with 1 200 erven).

Ongoing construction under the MHDP includes 304 houses in Windhoek and 24 in Opuwo.

Genocide

Namibian and German genocide negotiations have been underway for 10 years. A conclusion is now within reach, "possibly before the year's end".

The Namibian government has been negotiating genocide, apology and reparations for the 1904-1908 Ovaherero and Nama genocide.

Tourism

With tourism placing Namibia as a top destination, it was reported that Namibia's national parks brought in a total of N$183 million from entrance and conservation fees.

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Meanwhile, conservancies earned a total of N$109 million in 2025 through joint ventures, concessions and conservation hunting.

Nandi-Ndaitwah reported that, since the Home Affairs Ministry's visa-on-arrival system became operational on 1 April 2025, close to 344 000 visas were issued, generating over N$490 million for the state coffers.

Fishing

The fishing sector remains a vital part of Namibia's economy, contributing 4.1% to GDP. It generates N$14.3 billion in exports and supports over 21 000 direct jobs across the value chain. The government now seeks to promote local value addition through the 70:30 policy ratio, which requires that fish quotas be processed onshore to maximise employment opportunities.

"We are currently at 100% for monk and 80% for hake. Soon, the latter will also be processed locally at 100%," the head of state said.

Corruption

For Nandi-Ndaitwah, corruption should be treated like treason.

Time and again, she has doubled down on her anti-graft fight. "As I always say, corruption must be treated as treason because it undermines our development and threatens our peace and stability," stated Nandi-Ndaitwah.