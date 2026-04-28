Tanzania Renews Efforts to Ensure Licensed Mines Begin Production Timely

Dodoma — THE Minister for Minerals, Anthony Mavunde, has said that the Mining Commission will continue issuing licences for various mining activities and development projects while closely monitoring their implementation to ensure they contribute effectively to the national economy.

He said the Commission will continue enforcing the Mining Act by ensuring that licence holders comply with legal requirements, adding that licences will be suspended or revoked for those who violate regulations. He further noted that the Commission will continue to designate specific areas for small-scale miners to enhance their participation in the sector.

Minister Mavunde further explained that the Mining Commission will strengthen oversight to ensure that large and medium-scale mines that have been licensed commence production on time, while also improving regulation of mineral markets and buying centres across the country.

He added that the government will continue to curb mineral smuggling, expand supervision of construction and industrial minerals production, and conduct research to identify new sources of revenue within the mining sector.

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To ensure safe and sustainable mining operations, the Minister said the Commission will continue carrying out inspections on safety, health, and environmental compliance across small, medium, and large-scale mines. The inspections will also cover Tailings Storage Facilities (TSF), Waste Rock Dumps (WRD), and explosives storage facilities.

Furthermore, in strengthening local content implementation in the mining sector, the Commission will ensure that all licensed mining companies purchase goods and services available within the country. He emphasized that it is prohibited for non-Tanzanians to distribute goods or provide services reserved exclusively for companies that are 100 percent owned by Tanzanians.