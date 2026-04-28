Tanzania Reaps Benefits From Its Minerals As Efforts to Curb Smuggling Pay Off

Dodoma — THE Minister for Minerals, Anthony Mavunde, has said that the government has continued to strengthen efforts against mineral smuggling conducted by some dishonest miners and traders, a move that has helped curb the loss of national resources.

Presenting the Ministry of Minerals' revenue and expenditure estimates for the 2026/27 financial year in Parliament on April 27, 2026, in Dodoma, Mavunde said that between July 2025 and March 2026, the ministry in collaboration with other government authorities confiscated various types of minerals worth TZS 3.31 billion in 55 incidents recorded in mineral-rich regions across the country.

He said the minerals were confiscated by the government, while all suspects were handed over to legal authorities for further prosecution.

Furthermore, Minister Mavunde called on miners and mineral traders to adhere to national laws, regulations, and procedures in their operations in order to avoid legal action and ensure that the mining sector contributes optimally to national development.