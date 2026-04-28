Tanzania Embarks On Upgrading Its Road Network At the Height of Wet Season

27 April 2026
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Esther Takwa

Dar es Salaam — THE Tanzanian government has pledged to ensure all roads in Dar es Salaam remain passable throughout the year, in a major push to ease daily life and unlock economic growth.

Minister for Works, Abdallah Ulega, made the statement during an inspection led by the Prime Minister to assess the progress of key roads and bridges projects across the city noting that the ongoing infrastructure upgrades are designed to end long-standing disruptions, particularly during the rainy season.

According to the minister, the construction of the Jangwani Bridge is expected to provide a lasting solution to chronic flooding in the area.

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The bridge, which stretches 390 metres in length, 42.8 metres in width and rises 15 metres above ground, is engineered to withstand heavy rains that have historically cut off the route.

Additionally, he said that the sweeping improvements underway in Dar es Salaam reflect the vision of President Samia Suluhu Hassan to transform infrastructure into an enabler of opportunity rather than a source of hardship for residents.

Other major projects include the construction of Mzinga, Mpiji Chini and Ununio bridges, jointly valued at 46.5bn/-, aimed at reducing and ultimately eliminating flood-related disruptions in several parts of the city.

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