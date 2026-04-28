Zimbabwe: Commuter Boss Arrested Over Anti-Bill Protest Flyers

The Chairman of Greater Harare Association of Commuter Omnibus Operators (GHACO) Ngonidzashe Simpson Katsvairo has been arrested for allegedly designing and printing flyers that incited the public to join an MDC-led demonstration against Constitutional Amendment Bill No. 3 that was scheduled for 24 April 2026.

Katsvairo (53) appeared before Harare magistrate Ruth Moyo charged with incitement to commit public violence.

The matter was remanded to 29 April for a bail application.

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The State alleges that on a date unknown to the prosecution, Katsvairo designed and printed flyers at his office (Room 316, Third Floor, St Barbra House, at the corner of Leopold Takawira Street and Nelson Mandela Avenue, Harare).

The flyers contained messages urging the public to support an illegal demonstration scheduled for 24 April 2026 by the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) against Constitutional Amendment Bill No. 3.

On 23 April 2026, police received information that Katsvairo was producing the materials at the aforementioned office.

Acting on this lead the following day, police conducted a search of the premises.

The search reportedly led to the recovery of 102 flyers calling for the demonstration and a letter allegedly authored by Katsvairo addressed to the convenors of various activist platforms.

Police also seized two laptops and a desktop computer used in the production of the materials.

It is the State's case that Katsvairo's conduct was intended to incite the public to engage in acts of violence, breaches of peace or bigotry within Greater Harare.