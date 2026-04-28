Ethiopia Welcomes Mozambican President As Leaders Signal Deeper Bilateral Ties

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Monday officially welcomed Mozambican President Daniel Francisco Chapo to the National Palace, marking the start of a high-level visit aimed at strengthening cooperation between the two African nations.

The reception ceremony in Addis Ababa underscored growing diplomatic engagement between Ethiopia and Mozambique, with both sides expected to explore new areas of partnership.

In a message shared on social media, Prime Minister Abiy described Ethiopia as the "Land of Origins," highlighting its openness to global collaboration and shared progress.

"As the Land of Origins, Ethiopia is a place of boundless opportunity, opening her arms to the world and inviting partners to rediscover their shared roots and grow through cooperation," he said.

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The Prime Minister emphasized that Ethiopia seeks partnerships built on mutual respect and long-term impact, adding that the country aspires to be "more than a destination" for its partners.

"Through our genuine partnership we affirm that Ethiopia is far more than a destination; it is a second home for all who seek visionary growth and transformation," he noted.

PM Abiy also expressed optimism that President Chapo's visit would deliver concrete outcomes, strengthening ties and laying the groundwork for sustained collaboration.

"I hope your stay will bring productive outcomes, laying a foundation of shared success and enduring friendship," he added.

The visit comes amid broader efforts by African nations to deepen intra-continental cooperation and advance shared economic and diplomatic priorities.