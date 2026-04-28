Ethiopia: PM Abiy Welcomes Mozambican President Daniel Francisco Chapo in Addis Ababa

27 April 2026
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed today officially received President Daniel Francisco Chapo of Mozambique at Bole International Airport.

In a statement released on his social media platforms, the Prime Minister noted, "This visit underscores Ethiopia's steadfast commitment to fostering genuine African partnerships aimed at tangible outcomes that can truly transform the lives of people of both nations."

The official welcoming ceremony marks the beginning of a high-level diplomatic engagement focused on strengthening bilateral cooperation.

During the visit, the two leaders are expected to hold talks on various strategic areas of mutual interest to enhance the historic ties between Ethiopia and Mozambique.

Read the original article on ENA.

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