Rwanda: RURA Orders Canalbox to Compensate Customers Over Service Disruptions

27 April 2026
The New Times (Kigali)
By Shallon Mwiza

Rwanda Utilities Regulatory Authority (RURA) has sanctioned internet service provider GVA Rwanda Ltd, which operates CanalBox, over continued non-compliance with service standards following recent network disruptions.

In a statement issued on April 27, the regulator said the company had been penalised under Article 269 of Law governing information and communications technologies, after failing to meet required obligations despite prior enforcement notices.

RURA directed the operator to compensate all customers affected by service outages between April 13 and 20. The company is also required to pay daily penalties until it achieves full compliance and to submit regular progress reports within timelines set by the regulator.

ALSO READ: RURA summons CanalBox bosses over consumer complaints

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Article 269 states that if a licensed operator fails to comply with an enforcement notice or directive issued by RURA it may face a range of penalties. These include daily fines ranging from Rwf 500,000 to Rwf 15 million for each day of non-compliance, starting from the date the notice is officially received.

In addition, the regulator may impose stricter conditions on the operator's licence, temporarily suspend it, or, in more serious cases, revoke the licence altogether.

ALSO READ: CanalBox internet disruption traced to regional fibre fault

"Failure to comply will result in further regulatory action," RURA warned, adding that it will closely monitor the company's progress to ensure service stability is fully restored.

The latest action follows a series of complaints from subscribers who reported prolonged internet disruptions, including slow speeds and intermittent connectivity.

RURA had on April 21, summoned CanalBox Rwanda's management for a formal hearing to explain the outages and outline immediate corrective measures.

The company attributed the disruptions to a fibre break along a key regional route in Kenya, which carries a significant portion of Rwanda's international internet traffic.

Although the link has since been restored, residual instability has continued to affect service quality.

Read the original article on New Times.

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