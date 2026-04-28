Uganda: Judge Sets April 30 for Ruling in Okello Murder Case

The High Court has set April 30, 2026, as the date for ruling in the murder trial of Christopher Onyum Okello, bringing to a close a marathon day of final submissions marked by intense legal arguments and emotional moments.

Presiding judge Alice Komuhangi Khaukha adjourned proceedings at 7:36pm on Monday after hearing closing arguments from both the prosecution and defence in a case that has gripped national attention.

The hearing, which ran late into the evening, capped weeks of proceedings characterised by dramatic courtroom exchanges and procedural twists.

Court assessors recommended that Okello be convicted, citing video evidence placing him in the neighbourhood of the crime scene a day before the April 2 killings. They said the footage suggested premeditation.

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Under Uganda's legal system, assessors provide advisory opinions to assist the judge, although their views are not binding.

Okello is facing multiple counts of murder in connection with the killing of four toddlers at Ggaba Nursery and Daycare Centre, an incident that shocked the country.

The prosecution has argued that the killings were deliberate and premeditated, presenting evidence it says links Okello directly to the crime.

However, the defence has maintained that the accused's mental health is central to the case. Defence lawyer Richard Kumbuga told court that Okello has a documented history of mental illness dating back to 2016.

"My Lord, it is on record that the accused had a history of mental illness between 2016 and 2025," Kumbuga submitted, citing medical records and family testimony.

He said Okello had previously attempted suicide and received treatment at Butabika National Referral Mental Hospital, arguing that such a history raises questions about his ability to form criminal intent.

Kumbuga also challenged prosecution evidence that the accused had been declared mentally stable at International Hospital Kampala, noting that mental illness can manifest in episodes.

"A person with mental illness can have episodes at any time," he said, urging the court to consider whether Okello was in full control of his mental faculties at the time of the alleged offence.

The defence had earlier closed its case after failing to present additional witnesses, proceeding instead to final submissions.

The case has drawn widespread public attention due to the nature of the allegations and the age of the victims, making it one of the most closely followed criminal trials in recent years.

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With submissions now concluded, all eyes turn to the court's ruling on April 30, which is expected to determine Okello's fate.