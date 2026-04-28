Mozambique: Over Two Million Girls Vaccinated Against Cervical Cancer

Maputo — The Mozambican health authorities vaccinated, in 2025, at least 2.9 million girls aged 12 to 18 against cervical cancer.

According to the Health Minister, Ussene Isse, speaking on Monday, in the southern municipality of Matola, at the launch of African Immunization Week, although a large number of people were covered, there are still challenges in reaching remote areas.

The minister said that, over the last year, 3.5 million people were vaccinated against cholera. He also announced the introduction of Hepatitis B vaccine in the country's health system.

"Mozambique currently has vaccines against 14 diseases, which has significantly contributed to the reduction of infant mortality. We intend to expand the malaria vaccine and introduce the Hepatitis B vaccine. We will also reinforce vaccination against polio, cholera, and Mpox. We will also guarantee the distribution of equipment, such as coolers with solar panels, to ensure the preservation of vaccines even in the most remote areas', he said.

Isse also calls on young people to avoid early pregnancies as "the country annually records about 700,000 unwanted pregnancies, mainly among teenagers.'