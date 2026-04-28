Mozambique: 10 Alleged Tanzanian Terrorists Captured

Maputo — The Mozambican defence and security forces captured 10 supposed terrorists, all of them of Tanzanian nationality on 14 April, near the village of Mandimba, in Nangade district, in the northern province of Cabo Delgado, according to the latest report from ACLED (Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project) , cited in the independent newssheet "Carta de Mocambique'.

The report also says that, on 15 April, a group of terrorists attacked the Machava production centre and five days later raided the village of Nkonga. There were no fatalities in either attack, but the raiders stole goods from the local residents.

The report says that, at the mouth of the Messalo river, the terrorists hijacked a boat heading for Tanzania and forced the occupants to pay a ransom. Despite the payment, all the goods being taken to Tanzania were looted. The sailors were then released.

A separate terrorist group raided the Nachige community in Mocimboa da Praia district where they attacked a woman on a motorbike and stole 7,000 meticais (about 110 US dollars) from her.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

In Nabage village, about 14 kilometres from Mocimboa da Praia town, the terrorists stole a fishing boat and other property.

On Thursday morning, according to a report in "Carta de Mocambique', terrorists attacked a bus in Roma village, in Mueda district, on the road from Mozambique to Tanzania.

One of the raiders, wearing a uniform of the Mozambican armed forces, stepped into the road and tried to stop the bus. The driver disobeyed the order, and continued driving, even though he suffered bullet wounds in both arms.

The bus continued to the Ninga community and from there members of the Tanzanian police escorted then to Massassi, in Tanzania, where the injured driver received first aid.